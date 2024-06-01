Florida high school dean charged with sexual offenses against students: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A now-former dean at a Florida high school is behind bars for multiple sexual offenses against several students, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Gregory Ramputi, 42, who worked as a dean at Vanguard High School in Ocala, engaged in several years of misconduct on and off school property, according to officials.

Man, woman killed in Tampa downtown shooting, police say

In May 2024, a high school senior told their School Resource Officer that Ramputi had inappropriate contact with her and other students throughout her time as a student.

Police said four other students came forward, with similar experiences, alleging Ramputi requested them to expose their breasts and made comments about engaging in sexual activity.

According to the department, several students said the former dean groped them numerous times, and even had sexual relations with one of the students. Ramputi also asked to see nude photos of a student, which police said he viewed.

On May 21, officials said Ramputi resigned from his position.

Lakeland nurse accused of stealing patient’s wallet, using credit card

Ramputi was arrested on May 31 and charged with five counts of offenses against students by an authority figure, five counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors, and one count for possession of child pornography.

“This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions,” the police department said. “Making sure students are kept safe is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this gross misconduct.”

Anyone who experienced similar behavior from Ramputi is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.