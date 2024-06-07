Florida health officials issue rabies advisory for Melbourne area

Rabies in animals have been decline in Florida over the past 20 years.

The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies advisory Thursday for the Melbourne area and is asking the public to take precautions, after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The advisory was in response to one confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon captured on May 26 near Breeze Lane and Lorna Drive, just east of N. Wickham Road in the Melbourne area.

Residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population in that area.

What should I do?

People should keep themselves and their pets away from any physical contact with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes and other wild animals that carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment, FDOH said.

"If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies," the agency said.

How many animal rabies cases did Brevard have last year?

There were 48 rabies cases in animals in Florida last year, 21 of those were in racoons, 16 were in bats and the rest were in a range of other animals.

The most recent racoon was the second to test positive this year in Brevard and the 60th animal statewide to test positive, FDOH data shows.

Florida health officials also issued a rabies alert in April for certain parts of southern Brevard County after the potentially deadly disease was confirmed in a racoon captured on Hield Road off Minton Road on April 16.

Take the following FDOH recommended precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize pets and livestock based on a veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and secure livestock on yourproperty. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for theanimal immediately and contact Brevard County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control at 321-633-2024.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attractthem with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you havebeen bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and reportthe injury to DOH-Brevard by calling 321-634-6337 option 3.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensedwildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from yourneighborhood. Contact Brevard County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control at 321-633-2024.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces inhomes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with peopleand pets.For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Brevardat 321-634-6337 option 3.

