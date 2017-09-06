Florida Governor Warns Irma Is 'Bigger, Faster And Stronger' Than Hurricane Andrew

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) is urging residents and tourists to take Hurricane Irma seriously, warning that the record-breaking storm is “bigger, faster and stronger” than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated the state 25 years ago.

Scott implored people to “get out quickly” if local officials have ordered them to evacuate.

“Do not ignore evacuation orders,” Scott said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Remember: We can rebuild your home, but we cannot rebuild your life.”

Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record in the Atlantic, made landfall on the Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning. The storm is predicted to pass over northeastern Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon as it moves east toward Florida, where it could make landfall by early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.