Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to 'end the squatters scam' in Florida with new law

Homeowners soon should be able to quickly remove squatters from their homes with a new law signed on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the "Property Rights" bill (HB 621) in Orlando, saying the law was the first of its kind in the United States.

"We don't want the law to have the thumb on the scale in favor of people that are violating the law," DeSantis said at a lectern with a sign that read "Ending the Squatters Scam."

"We want the law to have the thumb on the scale in favor of law abiding property owners, and that's what you're going to see here with this piece of legislation," he added.

What does Florida's new anti-squatter law do?

The law shortens the process for a property owner to remove unauthorized people from their property, according to the bill analysis.

With a form, a property owner can request their local sheriff's office to help vacate their property.

The law, effective July 1, allows sheriff's offices to charge an hourly fee if the property owner requests their assistance "to keep the peace while the property owner or agent of the owner changes the locks and removes the personal property of the unlawful occupants from the premises to or near the property line."

More: Florida cities, counties prepare for new homeless camp law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis used the bill signing to again criticize liberal states and compare them to Florida, which he has called the "law and order" state.

At a recent press event for an anti-'public camping' bill, the governor bashed San Francisco especially for its "leftist policies" that he says allow for the homeless to live in parks and on public property.

"What passes muster in New York and California is not passing muster here," he said.

"You are not going to be able to commandeer somebody's private property and expect to get away with it. We are, in the state of Florida, ending the squatter scam once and for all."

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ron DeSantis goes after squatters in Florida with new law