Florida Gov. DeSantis visits Tallahassee school to help distribute supplies after storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by the Hope Florida bus, which was at Sabal Palm Elementary, to help those in need after the May 10 storms that devastated the capital region.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by a Tallahassee elementary school on Saturday to help distribute supplies for those hit hard by Friday's storms and tornadoes that wreaked havoc across a swath of north Florida.

"I surveyed the damage today in Tallahassee from the severe weather we experienced yesterday," he posted on X.

"State agencies have been deployed to assist the local officials with relief and recovery efforts. I also stopped by the Hope Florida bus, which is at Sabal Palm Elementary to help those in need; distribute supplies such as food, water, diapers, and wipes; and provide a place to charge phones or access the internet," he added.

The governor's tour was not open to the press, but a photo showed him touring the school with Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn Cumming and Commissioner Christian Caban.

I surveyed the damage today in Tallahassee from the severe weather we experienced yesterday. State agencies have been deployed to assist the local officials with relief and recovery efforts.



I also stopped by the Hope Florida bus, which is at Sabal Palm Elementary to help those… pic.twitter.com/62ORPkQQuI — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 11, 2024

The Hope Bus is operated by the Department of Children and Families, in partnership with Volunteer Florida, to help those in need.

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by Sabal Palm Elementary after the May 10 storms that devastated the capital region. He was accompanied by Leon County Commissioners Christian Caban and Carolyn Cummings.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. DeSantis visits Tallahassee school to help distribute supplies