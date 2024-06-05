Florida Gov. DeSantis stands by to help Donald Trump vote – if needed

Former President Donald Trump’s post-conviction right to vote in November looks assured in his home state of Florida but – just in case – Gov. Ron DeSantis looks ready to help his one-time White House rival.

DeSantis posted on X shortly after Trump was found guilty by a New York jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that the registered Palm Beach County Republican voter was still eligible to vote in Florida.

And DeSantis said he stood by to help. If needed.

“Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair,” DeSantis wrote. “The bottom line is that Donald Trump’s vote this November will be one of millions that demonstrate Florida is now a solid Republican state!”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a post on X, indicated he'd be willing to restore former President Trump's voting rights -- if necessary -- following his felony conviction in New York.

Florida Republicans get in line to kiss the ring

DeSantis’ view was quickly endorsed by a fellow member of the state’s Clemency Board, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, also a Republican.

The state’s Clemency Board is also the Florida Cabinet, which includes two other Republicans, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who both also regularly promote Trump.

“Keep Florida Free,” Patronis posted on X in response to DeSantis’ comments.

Most Republican elected officials in Florida and nationwide praised Trump and condemned the justice system following Trump’s conviction in the historic trial stemming from an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that 50% of voters think Trump’s conviction was correct and 49% think he should end his 2024 presidential campaign because of the result.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, left, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez applaud for Gov. DeSantis during his State of the State Address on opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

DeSantis in unusual position

But as governor of Trump’s home state of Florida, DeSantis is in the unusual position of having the power to deploy the resources of state government, if necessary, to assure that the former president doesn’t risk the embarrassment of being disqualified to vote in a race in which he is on the ballot.

Trump’s legal team plans to appeal his felony conviction, which can occur only after he is sentenced. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, when he will be formally poised to become the party’s presidential nominee.

Trump also is charged in three other criminal cases, two of which are in federal court.

A voter convicted of a felony in Florida can be removed from the rolls once appeals have been exhausted.

But a Florida voter found guilty out of the state is taken off the rolls only if the conviction would make them ineligible in the state where they were convicted. In New York, felons only lose their right to vote if they’re in prison.

Florida has turned red, governor says

During an appearance Tuesday in Fort Myers, DeSantis predicted a strong win for Trump and Republicans in November.

“I don’t think that in this state there’s going to be much of a campaign, because we’re now a solid Republican state,” DeSantis said. “We weren’t when I became governor. But now we are.”

The GOP holds a more than 900,000 lead over Democrats among registered voters in Florida.

How Florida turned red: Changing population, weak opposition, aggressive Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis’ quick response in support of Trump contrasts with what happened in January, when Patronis talked up steering Florida taxpayer money to help the former president with his mounting legal bills.

Legislation was filed by state Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, to create a Defending Freedom Fighters Trust Fund that could receive as much as $5 million in state funds. The measure didn’t specifically mention Trump but said grants would go to “victims of political discrimination.”

Garcia, though, withdrew the bill after DeSantis said he would veto it.

A few days earlier, DeSantis had ended his presidential bid following a campaign in which he was viciously and regularly attacked by Trump. In ending the campaign, DeSantis immediately endorsed his former opponent.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. DeSantis stands by to help Donald Trump vote – if needed