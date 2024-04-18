Florida Gov. DeSantis signs school chaplain bill, says Satanists not welcome

Satanic Temple members are planning on taking advantage of a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday that allows volunteer chaplains to provide support services for public K-12 students.

But DeSantis says that's not going to happen.

"Some have said that if you do a school chaplain program, that somehow you're going to have Satanists running around in all our schools," he said at a press conference at a high school in Kissimmee, where he also signed a bill (HB 1317) giving more school access to “patriotic organizations."

"We're not playing those games in Florida," DeSantis continued. "That is not a religion. That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this."

If such a restriction occurs, it's like to result in a First Amendment fight in the courts. The Satanic Temple, which the IRS recognizes as a tax-exempt church, already has said it wants to put school chaplains in Florida.

“Any opportunity that exists for ministers or chaplains in the public sector must not discriminate based on religious affiliation,” wrote The Satanic Temple’s director of ministry, who goes by Penemue Grigori, in an email to the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida. “Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community, including the opportunities created by this bill, right alongside the clergy of other religions.”

DeSantis' comments contradict the bill's sponsor – Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce – who said that because of the First Amendment’s religious freedom protections, the school chaplain bill (HB 931) wasn’t limiting.

Grall, though, was concerned about satanic chaplains: "I think that as soon as we get in the middle of defining what is religion and what is not, and whether or not someone can be available and be on a list, we start to run (into) constitutional problems,” she said before the legislation passed.

More on the chaplain bill

But putting school chaplain programs into practice really will be up to local school leaders, if they choose to have them at all. The legislation doesn't require them.

Rather, the bill authorizes school districts and charter schools to adopt a policy for chaplains “to provide support, services, and programs to students.”

It requires parental consent before a student meets with a chaplain, who must undergo background checks. It also mandates that districts publish a list of the chaplains on its website and for school principals to inform parents about them.

Various supporters of the bill said it's a win for school children, addressing concerns about youth mental health and the need for more school counselors.

"There's some students who need some soulcraft, and that can make all the difference in the world," DeSantis said. "It's totally voluntary for a parent or a student to participate. No one's being forced to do anything. But to exclude religious groups from campus, that is discrimination."

Democratic lawmakers who voted against the bill had worried about the controversial groups that might participate. Some also warned it could be a vehicle for Christian nationalism, the belief that the government should favor Christianity or even be replaced by it.

Still others had constitutional concerns and questions about the credentials of those interacting with minors who may be facing serious mental health crises.

What The Satanic Temple said: Satanic Temple 'looks forward to participating' if Florida school chaplain bill passes

Lawmakers pass bill: Florida lawmakers pass contentious bill allowing for chaplains in public schools

Not DeSantis' first run-in with The Satanic Temple

To be clear, Satanic Temple members do not actually worship Satan. Nor do they necessarily believe Satan exists.

For more than a decade, the organization has captured attention – and generated controversy – in its advocacy for the First Amendment and religious freedom.

“The Satanic Temple believes that religion can, and should, be divorced from superstition,” it says on its website. It encourages “effective and artful protest."

And this is not the first time DeSantis has called out the group.

When he was still running for president, he said he would help pay the legal fund of a man who destroyed a shrine erected by the group's Iowa chapter in its state capitol.

“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government,” he said in a social media social media post.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA TODAY Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

