Florida Gov. DeSantis signs $116.5 billion state budget after $1 billion in vetoes

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a $116.5 billion state budget for the coming year after vetoing about $1 billion in programs and projects mostly tucked into the spending plan by fellow Republicans in the Legislature.

DeSantis had erased more than $3 billion from the state spending plan in 2022, as federal COVID-19 relief funding wound down. While those vetoes were aimed at keeping state government rolling in a stumbling economy, DeSantis this time was focused more on praising his own relative thrift.

The $116.5 billion budget came in under current-year spending. “This is a budget that shows it can be done,” DeSantis said, during an appearance in Tampa.

