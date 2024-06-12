Florida Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff to honor 2016 Pulse shooting victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the U.S. and state flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor the victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting in Orlando.

"Eight years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando," a memo from the governor said.

"As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, June 12, 2024," DeSantis said.

Pulse shooting was deadliest at that time

The June 12, 2016 shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub on a "Latin Night" was, at the time, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. A lone gunman, who later was shot and killed by police after a three-hour standoff, left 49 people dead and 53 others wounded.

The site was intended to be the location of a memorial to the victims and a museum, and the onePULSE Foundation was created to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create “a sanctuary of hope,” according to prior reporting by the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

Plans had been put on hold indefinitely until late last year, when "Orlando's mayor pledged to design, build and dedicate a permanent memorial ... by 2026," the 10th anniversary of the shooting, WESH has reported.

Who were the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims?

According to the City of Orlando's website, those killed were:

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old.

Amanda L. Alvear, 25.

Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26.

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33.

Antonio Davon Brown, 29.

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29.

Angel Candelario-Padro, 28.

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25.

Luis Daniel Conde, 39.

Cory James Connell, 21.

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25.

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32.

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31.

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25.

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26.

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22.

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22.

Paul Terrell Henry, 41.

Frank Hernandez, 27.

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30.

Javier Jorge Reyes, 40.

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19.

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30.

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25.

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32.

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21.

Brenda Marquez McCool, 49.

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25.

Kimberly Jean Morris, 37.

Akyra Monet Murray, 18.

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20.

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25.

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36.

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32.

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35.

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25.

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27.

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35.

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24.

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24.

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34.

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33.

Martin Benitez Torres, 33.

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24.

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37.

Luis Sergio Vielma, 22.

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50.

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37.

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31.

The U.S. and Florida flags fly at half staff above the Florida Historic Capitol during a vigil and speakout event held at the Florida Historic Capitol to remember the lives of those lost at Pulse Nightclub four years ago Friday, June 12, 2020. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the flags fly at half-staff at all local and state buildings throughout Florida to honor the lives of the victims on Pulse Remembrance Day.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

On shore, flags are flown at half-staff.

