Florida Gov. DeSantis delivers good news for Taylor County after Perry mill closure

The state is trying to lessen the shock to Perry – population around 6,970 – after the closure of the Foley cellulose mill, the "lifeblood" of the small town that employed hundreds of locals.

In front of a cooler of sweet tea and bottled water at the Busy Bee in Suwannee County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handed a $5 million check to Big Bend Technical College, located in Perry, to construct a 10,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing teaching facility.

High school students and adults will be able to earn manufacturing industry certifications and credentials and learn on the same equipment they will use in the workplace for jobs such as welding and diesel maintenance, the college's website says.

"We're going to continue to help the community with resources to create good reliable jobs for its residents," DeSantis said.

The $5 million was part of a $9.2 million grant given to Taylor, Suwannee and Madison counties for Hurricane Idalia relief.

The governor also announced $6.8 million through the Florida Department of Transportation to assist rural counties with road resurfacing and widening projects and another $50 million in funds tacked on to the Florida Legislature's relief package which passed during a special session last fall. Those funds, part of the Hurricane Idalia Recovery Grant Program, will be dispersed through the state's Division of Emergency Management.

Last summer, the Category 3 hurricane slammed into rural counties near Florida's Gulf Coast with 120 mph winds that uprooted trees, downed power lines, tore roofs from buildings and destroyed crops. Both Suwannee and Taylor counties topped the state with the highest number of insurance claims reported, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

"When we said we understood there would be things we need to do in the future, you can take us at our word and we follow through," DeSantis said.

The governor also presented Suwannee County with a $2.2 million check and Madison County with a $2 million check for infrastructure improvements and economic development.

The money in Suwannee County will be used for the construction of a wastewater plant at Catalyst Site, a 500-acre industrial park. In Madison, funds will be used for road widening and resurfacing to expand the Madison County Industrial Park.

In Perry, Georgia Pacific, a multi-billion dollar subsidiary of Koch Industries, announced in September right after Hurricane Idalia, that it would lay off more than 500 workers and sell the plant there.

"Our community and school were down, not one, but two devastating blows this fall," said Jodi Tillman, director of Big Bend Technical College. "But Taylor County, like our other regions here, (is) resilient."

Georgia Pacific announced in January that instead of selling the facility, it would remain closed for another year while the company studied if it is suitable for "another business opportunity."

"That has impacted not only Taylor County, it's impacted every county. There are many people in Madison County who have spent their lives working at the mill in Perry and now they have no job there," said Madison County Commissioner Alston Kelley.

The mill is one of seven worldwide that are capable of dissolving pulp fibers into material used in the manufacturing of cell phones and acetate products, and as an additive in ice cream and shredded cheese.

According to a University of Florida study, the Foley plant supported more than 2,000 jobs in the heavily forested Big Bend, generated nearly $400 million in local spending, and produced $10 million in state and local tax revenue.

