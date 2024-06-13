Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after South Florida flooding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a "major state of emergency" for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties after heavy rains swamped much of the southern part of the state, causing significant flooding.

The move came in an executive order issued by the governor Wednesday evening.

As previously reported, this week's thunderstorms have dumped heavy rain across South Florida, with flash flooding ongoing in many areas and expected to begin in others.

DeSantis orders Guards activated, among other things

DeSantis also ordered the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard activated "as needed" as part of the emergency response.

The executive order empowers state emergency management director Kevin Guthrie to execute all "response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary," including the "authority to coordinate the allocation of resources from such other states that are made available to Florida."

Under the order, local agencies can access "sufficient funds" by "transferring and expending" money from the state's Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.

Moreover, "medical professionals and workers, social workers, and counselors with good and valid professional licenses" from out of state "may render such services in Florida during this emergency" under the condition "that such services be rendered ... free of charge ... under the auspices of the American Red Cross or the Florida Department of Health."

The executive order is effective immediately and expires in 60 days unless extended, which is likely.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis declares state of emergency after South Florida flooding