Florida gasoline prices hit lowest price at the pump since February

Prices at the pump in Palm Beach County and Florida are the lowest in months, dropping 21 cents over the last month in the state.

The state's average hit $3.28 per gallon on Monday — the lowest daily average since Feb. 28.

In Palm Beach County, which usually has the highest gas prices in the state, the average was $3.51. One month ago, it was $3.70 in the county. The next-highest gas prices in the state were in Naples ($3.42) and Miami ($3.39).

According to an AAA–The Auto Club Group news release, Florida's average gas price is now 15 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago and nine cents less than this time last year.

AAA: Florida gasoline prices on a downward trend

In Palm Beach County, the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $3.51, 19 cents less than a month ago.

"Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week," spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release. "Gas prices are the lowest in several months because of weakness in the oil and gasoline futures markets."

The least-expensive gas prices in Florida can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.08), Panama City ($3.11) and Pensacola ($3.13).

The national average is $3.45.

U.S. oil prices were $80 to $85 per barrel through most of March and April, AAA said in a release. But crude prices dropped 6% in the past three weeks. Friday's closing price was $75.53 per barrel, down almost $5 per barrel from three weeks ago.

According to AAA, oil analysts at OPIS, a price reporting agency, said the weakness in the petroleum markets was because of a stronger dollar and better-than-expected U.S. employment data, which raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could delay an interest rate cut. "The market believes this would stall fuel demand growth," the release said.

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida gas prices hit lowest price at pump since February, AAA says