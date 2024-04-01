A customer pumps gas at a Shell station on the intersection of 52nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix where regular unleaded gas is priced at $3.99 a gallon on March 22, 2024.

Regular gasoline prices in Florida reached a new 2024 high last week, jumping 12 cents to a state average of $3.62 per gallon, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

A gallon is still cheaper than last spring's high of $3.72, but spring break, refinery maintenance, extended production cut and the recent drone attacks on Russian oil refineries are pushing the price at the pump, the group's weekly gas prices report says.

"Analysts believe OPEC and its allies will not lift production cuts before June, even as seasonal fuel demand is projected to grow," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the group.

Friday's closing price of $83.17 per barrel of crude oil is 30 cents less than the 2024 high, but still 3% higher than the week before.

What are gas prices in Florida?

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.69), Port St. Lucie ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.23), Pensacola ($3.27)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gasoline prices hit high point for 2024, AAA says