Florida gas prices keep going up

Gas prices in the state went up 10 cents last week.

On Sunday, the state average for a gallon of gas was $3.48, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“The jump at the pump may not be over yet,” said spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices, after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.”

AAA says rising gas prices in the spring are typical due to March’s high fuel demand.

It combines Florida residents sharing the road with winter residents, spring breakers, season refinery maintenance, and switches to expensive summer-blend gasoline.

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Naples ($3.53) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.53) have the highest prices.

Panama City ($3.24), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26) and Pensacola ($3.28) have the lowest.