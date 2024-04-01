Florida gas prices just went up again. Will they go higher? Let’s take a look

Gas in Florida is up again.

Miami saw a 6-cent jump at the pump over last week. Palm Beach County continues to be the most expensive in South Florida. And North Florida has the cheapest gas.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.62 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase of 6.3 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.99 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.64

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.77

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.58

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.59

Fort Myers: 3.61

Jacksonville: $3.55

Naples: $3.68

Orlando: $3.58

Panama City: $3.20

Pensacola: $3.27

Port St. Lucie: $3.63

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.53

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “The national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of notable increases, stalling in the mid-$3.50s for the last week or two, while the average for diesel fell back below $4 per gallon — not a bad week for motorists as rising demand would normally put solid upward pressure on prices. For now, motorists have a bit of a reprieve from the constant big weekly price jumps. While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: You haven’t yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks. Be prepared for somewhat of a punch. For the rest of the nation, so long as we don’t see extenuating circumstances, we’re likely close to a top in prices.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.