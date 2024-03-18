Florida gas prices just jumped by double digits. Will they go higher? Take a look

Gas in Florida is up again.

Florida saw a 10-cent jump at the pump over last week. Prices in Miami are higher as well. Palm Beach County continues to be the most expensive in South Florida. And North Florida has the cheapest gas.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase of 2.6 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.35 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.53

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.64

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.46

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.45

Naples: $3.52

Orlando: $3.43

Panama City: $3.24

Pensacola: $3.28

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.45

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.46

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week. The reason is the season: Gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance. The madness should slow down in the next few weeks. ... For now, gas prices will likely continue to trend higher, but the fever may break soon.”

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman: “The jump at the pump may not be over yet. Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices, after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.