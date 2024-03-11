Miami gas prices just increased by double digits. Will they go higher? Take a look

Gas prices in Florida are on the rise again.

Miami saw more than a 10-cent jump at the pump. Palm Beach County continues to be the most expensive in South Florida. And North Florida has the cheapest gas.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.48 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase of 10.5 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.99 and the most expensive $4.59.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.48

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.59

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.42

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.41

Naples: $3.51

Orlando: $3.41

Panama City: $3.14

Pensacola: $3.20

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.42

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.39

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “The national average price of gasoline has seen a continued but measured rise compared to last week, but the pace of increases has slowed slightly in the last few days. With government data showing a rise in refinery utilization last week, there may be some good news on the horizon for drivers. Much of the seasonal rise that happens this time of year is a culmination of refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline, and rising demand. If refineries continue to boost output of products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, it could mean earlier-than-expected relief. However, the changeover is still in process, so while we’ll likely see the continuation of upward pressure on prices, improvement in output could slow that pressure down some.”

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman: “Strong gasoline demand and the switch to summer fuel contributed to last week’s jump at the pump. Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the U.S. were also reportedly to blame. However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.