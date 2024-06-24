Florida gas prices jump after several months of declining state averages

Florida gas prices rose 15 cents last week before dropping two cents over the weekend.

The increase ended a 26-day streak of declines, which totaled a 33-cent drop in total.

According to AAA—The Auto Club Group —the state average was $3.35 per gallon on Sunday.

That’s more than 10 cents from a week ago.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season.”

The state average eventually fell to $3.23 by Tuesday.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.41) and Naples ($3.41).

The least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.11), Pensacola ($3.11) and Panama City ($3.11).