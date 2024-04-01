Florida gas prices jump 12 cents, setting new 2024 high

Florida gas prices continue bringing pain to the pumps after setting a new 2024 high.

The state reached $3.62 per gallon last week, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Sunday’s state average of $3.59 is 11 cents more than what drivers paid last year.

Last year’s springtime high, recorded on April 21, was $3.72.

“Fuel prices made modest gains in the futures market last week,” said spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Analysts believe OPEC and its allies will not lift production cuts before June, even as seasonal fuel demand is projected to grow.”

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.69) and Port St. Lucie ($3.65) have the highest prices.

Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.23) and Pensacola ($3.27) have the cheapest.