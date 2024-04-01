Florida gas prices hit 2024 high, AAA says

AAA said Florida gas prices rose to their highest for the year last week, hitting $3.62 per gallon.

It was a 12-cent increase from the previous week, according to the auto club.

On Monday, the price dipped slightly, settling at $3.58 for a gallon of regular.

According to AAA, higher demand for gas and the more expensive summer blend are two reasons why the cost of fuel has continued its overall upward trend.

AAA noted the recent 2024 record high was still below 2023′s springtime peak of $3.72 per gallon.

