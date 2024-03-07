Florida fugitive arrested in Fayette County

Mar. 6—A Florida man is facing extradition from Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Early in the morning hours of March 5, deputies were notified by a Florida agency of a wanted man they believed to be in the Lansing area after being tracked by his cellphone, according to a release from Fridley. Deputies located him and arrested him as a fugitive from justice.

Zachary T. Garlock, 36, of Spring Hill, Fla., was wanted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Department for the felony offense of sexual battery by a custodial authority. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending extradition.

