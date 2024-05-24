Florida father dies trying to save 4-year-old with autism from pond

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father in southwest Florida died while trying to save his 4-year-old son, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC affiliate WBBH reports the child wandered away from his apartment and was found floating in a pond. The boy is nonverbal and has autism.

His father went into the pond after him, but the child’s aunt reported that she did not see him resurface after she pulled the boy from the water.

She performed CPR on the 4-year-old and he regained consciousness. The child survived the near-drowning, but there is no word on his condition.

