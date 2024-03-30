Florida drivers can now get their paws on a new license plate

Florida drivers can show their support of the Florida Panther conservation with an all new license plate.

The “Protect the Panther” license plate was a collaborative design with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

The new license plate can be purchased at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

At this time the license plates are not available through online rentals, so they must be purchased in person.

Fees from the Protect the Panther license plate go directly into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which is a critical source of funding for the state’s panther-related research, monitoring and conservation efforts.

To learn more about Florida panthers and the FWC’s work to conserve the species, visit MyFWC.com/Panther.

