Florida Service Dog Stolen From Hotel Reunites With Owner

On May 1, a service dog inside was stolen along with the SUV he was in. This happened while the vehicle was parked in a hotel near SeaWorld Orlando. However, within hours, a passerby located the pup near an apartment complex, and he was reunited with his human.

Service dog ‘Thor’ reunites with owner after being stolen from Orlando hotel

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Wednesday from a pet owner who reported that their service dog had been stolen from the hotel. The canine was inside the SUV that went missing at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies uploaded a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — and the pup was found thanks to that.

UPDATE: THOR IS SAFE! We would like to thank our community for your help in the fast and safe recovery of Thor.



He was found walking around in an apartment complex a short distance away from the hotel where the car he was in was stolen this afternoon.



Someone who saw him… pic.twitter.com/PQycpyHD0M — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2024

The service dog, named Thor, was found hours later walking around an apartment complex near the hotel. After they saw the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s social media post, a kind passerby reported that they had spotted Thor there. The pup’s owner, Gloria, noted that his barking could have led to the suspect getting annoyed and letting him out of the SUV, per Fox 35.

Gloria had parked her car to take care of a quick errand and she left the car running to ensure Thor was comfortable and kept cool inside the SUV. However, when she returned, the vehicle and her beloved canine were missing. Gloria stated that she was away for five minutes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s social media post included pictures of the canine and the vehicle. Now, Gloria and Thor have been happily reunited. However, her SUV is still missing. She noted that the dog seemed slightly overheated but nothing too worrying. Gloria explained that Thor is a black pup, so the sun tends to get to him quickly.

The post Florida Service Dog Stolen From Hotel Reunites With Owner appeared first on DogTime.