Florida couple wins $1 million lottery prize just before their first child is born

Wouldn't it be nice to win the lottery before your first bundle of joy arrives?

A lucky Jacksonville, Florida couple brought dream to reality after they won $1 million lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket before their first child was born. The couple claimed the prize on June 11 at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the lottery press release said.

John Stanhill, 46, purchased the $50 500X THE CASH ticket from Duval Exxon on 1403 Third Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

John Stanhill and Victoria Oakley won $1 million in the Florida Lottery weeks before their baby's due date.

Lottery win is perfect timing for new parents

The $1 million win came just three weeks before the couple welcomed their bouncing baby boy.

“This just couldn’t have happened at a better time!” Stanhill told lottery officials.

To claim the prize Stanhill brought his partner, Victoria Oakley, and their family dog, Maya. The family chose the one-time payment option and received $640,000. Duval Exxon also received a $2,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, the lottery said.

Couple has big plans for their baby boy, growing family following lottery win

The Florida couple won the 500X THE CASH on April 29. Three weeks later their family got a little bigger after Oakley gave birth to a baby boy.

John Stanhill and Victoria Oakley welcomed their first child three weeks after their $1 million lottery win.

“We won the lottery – and then we won the lottery again with our beautiful, healthy baby boy!” Oakley told lottery officials. “All in three weeks’ time!”

Florida Lottery officials reached out to the couple after welcoming their bundle of joy.

“Our lottery win has been such a huge relief for us. We’ve been able to fully focus on being new parents by putting our financial worries at ease,” the couple told lottery officials.

The million-dollar win gave the couple some financial freedom with their lives and their child's.

“We were able to start a college fund for our baby and plan on paying off student loans," they said.

The couple said the lottery win was perfect timing.

"We are over the moon with everything that’s happened!” they said.

What are the odds of winning the 500X THE CASH?

The overall odds of winning 500X THE CASH are 1 in 4.23, the Florida Lottery said.

The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1 in 21,920,355, the lottery said.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

