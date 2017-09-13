Florida Couple Takes In Dozens of Foster Children During Hurricane Irma

A Florida couple made a shelter out of their home for more than 70 children who had nowhere to go during Hurricane Irma.

Marc Bell and his wife Jennifer, who live in Boca Raton, received a call Monday from SOS Children's Village Florida saying that they needed somewhere to place the children after they’d lost power in the foster care community.

Read: 'We're Raising a Generation': Grandparents of Children Orphaned by Opioid Crisis Say They Need Help

The Bells wasted no time helping out.

“I said, ‘Bring them here,’" Bell said. "They were hungry. They were tired. They lived in the gymnasium for a week. They hadn't showered for a week and you saw how excited they were."

The couple has pulled out all the stops to keep the children happy and occupied during the ultimate Irma sleepover, WPEC reported.

"We had manicures for the little girls," Marc Bell said. "We got Bobby the balloon guy coming later to entertain them. Yesterday during dinner, we had a singer come who plays guitar and sang songs with them."

The husband and wife said their decision to help the children was "a no-brainer."

Read: Rescue Dog Deployed to Help Search for Hurricane Harvey Victims: 'It's a Full Circle Moment'

"They don't have a mom or a dad, so they're scared, and then their house parents, even though they're there for them, they're scared too,” Jennifer Bell said. “So to have these kids feel welcomed and to just feel comfortable, as a mom it just makes you feel like you're doing something good. It’s knowing that later on, these kids are going to look back and they're going to want to help someone else.”

SOS Children's Villages Florida, the foster care community the kids are from, is looking for donations to help get these kids back home.

For more information, click here.

Watch: 14-Year-Old Girl and Chihuahua, Both Burn Victims, Take Comfort in Each Other

Related Articles: