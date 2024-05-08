Which Florida counties have the fewest high school graduates? Check your county

Weeks after the National Education Association reported that Florida had the 50th worst average teacher pay in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Newsweek released a list and map of the percentages of high school dropouts in the state, by county.

Newsweek used data from the U.S. Census Bureau of residents aged 25 and over with at least a high school diploma. Here's what they found.

Which Florida county has the most high school dropouts?

Hendry County was at the top of the list, with 31% of its population of about 40,000 people lacking a completed high school education. Newsweek reported 36% of Hendry residents had a high school or equivalent degree, 14% had some college, 8.6% had an associate's degree, 7.6% had a bachelor's degree, and 2.9% had a graduate or professional degree.

Small counties led the list, Newsweek reported, with DeSoto and Glades counties at 27%, Hamilton County at 23% and Union and Hardee counties at 22% high school dropouts. The metro area with the highest percentage of missing or incomplete high school graduation was Miami-Dade, with 16%.

Which Florida counties had the most high school dropouts?

The Florida counties with the 10 highest percentages of residents without a high school or equivalent diploma are:

Hendry: 31%

DeSoto, Glades: 27%

Hamilton: 23%

Hardee, Union: 22%

Calhoun, Lafayette: 21%

Franklin, Gadsden, Madison, Okeechobee: 20%

Dixie, Liberty : 19%

Bradford: 18%

Holmes, Taylor, Washington: 17%

Jackson, Miami-Dade, Suwannee: 16%

Which Florida counties had the least high school dropouts?

The Florida counties with the lowest percentages of residents without a high school or equivalent diploma are:

Seminole: 0%

Leon, Okaloosa, St. Johns: 5%

Alachua, Charlotte, Clay, Flagler, Nassau, Santa Rosa, Sarasota: 6%

Brevard, Columbia, Pinellas, Sumter: 7%

Bay, Manatee, Monroe, Pasco, Volusia, Walton: 8%

Duval, Escambia, Hernando, Lake, Marion, Martin: 9%

Citrus, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Orange, St. Lucie: 10%

Collier, Broward, Osceola : 11%

Florida's education fights focus on school choice, wokeness

While Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for more teacher pay, the education bills passed this year focused on expanding last year's school voucher bill and increased teacher certification and apprenticeship availability.

Initial provisions on the bills that would have removed the state's high-stakes testing, allowing failing third-grade students who failed the literacy exam to move to fourth grade anyway, and allowing high school students who failed the Algebra 1 end-of-course and 10th-grade English Language Arts (ELA) exams to graduate were removed before the final votes.

DeSantis also signed bills to require lessons on communism, allow school chaplains on campus, kick kids off social media, and allow teens to work more hours per week. Meanwhile, the state education department has vowed to fight the federal government's expansion of Title IX which guarantees LGBTQ students protection under the law if they are discriminated against based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Teachers in Florida have brought up concerns over uncertainty over Florida's opponent-labeled "Don't Say Gay" law and the meteoric rise in book challenges, restrictions in what can be taught, increased hostility from residents since the COVID pandemic, and more. There also is concern about a law passed last year prohibiting the automatic deduction of teacher union membership dues from paychecks and requiring local unions to maintain at least 60% participation in a given district or face decertification.

"Once again, despite a thriving economy, Florida is failing to prioritize the needs of students by not fairly compensating teachers and staff," said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

