    These Florida cops are going viral for a fairly obvious reason

    Sam Haysom
    It's not often the internet finds something it can wholeheartedly agree on.

    This Facebook photo of three members of Florida's Gainesville Police Department really seems to have brought people together, though:

    That picture was originally posted on Sunday. At the time of writing it's been shared almost 200,000 times, and received over 334,000 reactions.

    If you can't guess why, a quick glance over the comments section should clear things up:

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    The image went so impressively viral that Gainesville Police Department shared the following update:

    Image: facebook/gainesville police department

    In the days since, they've been sharing more photos of their officers.

    Image: facebook/gainseville police department

    Image: facebook

    That calendar is going to sell well.

