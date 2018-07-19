Florida Cops Use 'Yield' Sign to Herd Alligator to Nearby Lake

See ya later, alligator.

A Florida police officer used a "yield" traffic sign to help a gator out of harm's way.

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted video to Facebook showing an officer using the street signage to move the reptile after a Coca-Cola delivery man found it in a garbage area behind a gas station.

Sgt. Bob Ransom successfully managed to steer the gator away from the trash and toward a nearby pond with the help of the sign.

"No gators or officers were hurt during this incident," the department wrote.

