Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz endorses Rick Becker for North Dakota's House seat

Apr. 18—GRAND FORKS — U.S. House Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, has endorsed Rick Becker for North Dakota's U.S. House seat.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by Becker's campaign. It is the latest of several endorsements Becker has received from high-profile, conservative Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Gaetz in the announcement said that Becker is the voice North Dakota needs in Congress.

"Becker is the conservative choice for North Dakota. He has battled for our freedoms in state government and will work in Congress to secure our border and reduce federal spending," Gaetz said. "I am proud to endorse Becker and would encourage my friends and relatives in the Roughrider state to join us."

Becker said he is proud to be endorsed by Gaetz, and that the country faces serious challenges like federal inefficiency and alleged targeting of conservatives by the Department of Justice.

"This unprecedented attack on our freedoms must stop. In Congress, I will fight to ensure that the Department of Justice respects the rights of all Americans, regardless of their political beliefs," Becker said. "The federal government is rife with waste and inefficiency ... with our national debt surpassing $34 trillion, we simply cannot afford to fund foreign wars or engage in reckless spending."

Gaetz is part of the House Freedom Caucus, the most far-right faction in the U.S. House. He also led the initiative to end Kevin McCarthy's speakership in October 2023.