Florida congressman to introduce bill to rename coastal waters after Donald Trump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican Congressman Greg Steube, whose district includes Sarasota County, will introduce legislation on Friday to rename the United States coastal waters after former President Donald Trump.

Steube said the bill would designate the exclusive economic zone around the U.S. as the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.”

An exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, is where nations with coastlines have jurisdiction over natural resources. The U.S. EEZ is more than 4.3 million square miles, Steube said.

The introduction of the bill coincides with Trump’s 78th birthday.

“Floridians know the great value of our coastal natural resources and how important it is to have a president who cares about the strength and resilience of our oceans,” Steube said in a statement. “During his time in office, President Trump took several commendable actions for our oceans as part of his work to make America strong, secure, and economically prosperous. I’m honored to introduce legislation that will rename our coastal waters after President Trump and serve as a reminder of his many contributions to our nation for generations to come.”

The bill would require all maps, regulations, documents, papers and other records to refer to the EEZ as the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.”

If the bill would pass in the House, it would likely be dead in the Senate, which is led by Democrats.

This is not the first time a lawmaker from Florida has tried to rename something after the former president. Earlier this year, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) joined several other Republicans in an attempt to rename Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Democrats responded to the airport renaming bill by proposing to rename the federal prison in Miami after Trump, who was recently convicted of 34 felonies. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

