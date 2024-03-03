Florida coach found dead in storm drain near school, officials say

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida school system was in mourning after one of its coaches was found dead in a storm drain Saturday, according to officials.

The Keys Weekly reported that basketball coach Dexter Butler was found dead in a drain outside of Key West High School in the morning while people were at the school.

According to the Monroe County Schools Superintendent, Butler apparently drowned. She called it “a tragedy on many levels.”

“His keys fell down the drain,” Superintendent Theresa Axford told Keys Weekly. “He was reaching for them, lost his balance and fell face first, then drowned in 18 inches of water in the drain.”

Police said Butler’s death did not did not appear suspicious.

