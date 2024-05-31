Florida claims second straight Scripps spelling bee champ

The big story: Florida has its fourth national spelling bee champion in the competition’s nearly 100-year history, and its second from the Tampa Bay area in two years.

Bruhat Soma, a rising eighth-grader at Turner/Bartels K-8 School in Hillsborough County, claimed the prize in a remarkable tiebreaker that saw him correctly spell 29 words in 90 seconds. A year earlier, he placed 74th after misspelling the word “tonlet” in Round 4.

School leadership: Twenty-one Pinellas County schools are seeing principal shifts for the next school year.

Pride month recognition: Some Orange County parents and students are upset that the school district will not mark LQBTQ+ Pride Awareness Month in June this year, instead considering a separate resolution later in the fall, WFTV reports.

Parkland aftermath: The Broward County school district is making final arrangements to demolish the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where a 2018 shooting massacre took place, the Miami Herald reports.

Now hiring: School districts across Florida are seeking hundreds of new teachers, as some veterans leave the profession, Spectrum 13 reports.

New College: The city of Sarasota abandoned its effort to stop New College from removing trees from a proposed site for athletic fields, saying the city didn’t have authority to tell the school what to do, the Herald-Tribune reports.

History lessons: Some Floridians are accusing the Florida Department of Education of pushing Judeo-Christian ideals in new social studies standards, Axios Miami reports.

Discipline: Escambia County schools saw the number of reported student bullying incidents double over the past year, WEAR reports. Officials say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Construction projects: An investigation into the $120 million contract to build a new high school in Marion County has uncovered political threats of retribution by a local construction firm against school district officials, Ocala Gazette reports.

Campus closures: Broward County school board members face a tough decision whether to close under-capacity schools in the face of community opposition, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

