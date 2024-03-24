Florida city named one of the best for beer, according to USA Today

Video above: Budweiser unveils special Tampa Bay Ryas can ahead of 2024 season.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida city has made the top 10 list of best beer cities in the U.S. in 2024, according to USA Today’s 10best.

Voted by an expert panel and their readers, 10 cities across the nation were ranked as having the best beer scenes.

The panel took into account up-and-coming breweries, bars, brewpubs festivals, and homebrewing communities.

And the one Florida city that caught beer lovers’ eyes and made the prestigious list was Jacksonville.

The Jax Ale Trail was highlighted in Jacksonville, known for its unique charm of stamp collections in a personal passport for visitors at more than 20 breweries. Based on the number of stamps collected, beer enthusiasts can even win prizes.

USA Today highlighted the Goozlepipe & Guttyworks at Kickbacks, home to one of the largest beer cellars in the Southeast region. This pub has 204 beers on tap with more than 1,000 bottle varieties in several vintages.

According to visitJacksonville.com, Jacksonville leads the state of Florida in the craft brewery scene, as the city prides itself on dozens of award-winning brews, and its growing craft beer scene.

“The Jax Ale Trail is connecting the local craft breweries with everyday visitors to give them a wider variety of flavors unique to our breweries,” the city of Jacksonville said.

Here’s how the rest of the best cities in the U.S. ranked:

Grand Rapids, Michigan Milwaukee, Wisconsin Columbus, Ohio Fort Collins, Colorado Richmond, Virginia Jacksonville, Florida Indianapolis, Indiana Asheville, North Carolina Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Santa Rosa, California

To learn more about what each of these cities offers in the beer world, click here.

