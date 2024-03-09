Florida church built in 1926 converted into $6M luxury home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A historic church in Tarpon Springs, Florida has been transformed into a modern, luxury home now on the market.

The nearly $6 million home merges the modern look with a European charm.

According to the listing on Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the 7,041-square-foot interior contains not one, but two luxurious homes for multigenerational living and features five bedrooms each with its own private balconies, and five bathrooms, with two partial bathrooms.

Unit A has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, while Unit B has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The four-story home is also equipped with an elevator.

The first floor has a 12-car, 4,000-square-foot garage along with additional areas for an at-home gym or workshop space.

This smart home also features electric gates, a security system, and an entertainment system throughout the entire home, It’s also equipped with Lutron lighting, a metal roof, and high-end appliances.

Will rents drop in 2024?

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

v

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

Tony Sica

default

Tony Sica

Moving to the outside of the luxury home, prospective residents can experience a heated lap pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, lounging areas, a covered patio with wifi and surround sound, and waterfront views of the Spring Bayou.

The 12,000-square-foot villa was once Tarpon’s First Baptist Church, built in 1926. According to the listing company, the seller spent three years updating the newly transformed Mediterranean-style mansion.

“Reimagined for today’s discerning buyer, 160 Read Street offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of Tarpon Spring’s vibrant community and rich cultural heritage with the beaches just minutes away,” the listing agent, Kelly Ackley, said. “The extensive remodel spanned three years, breathing new life into the historic gem, and preserving its iconic exterior while infusing the interior with luxurious amenities and contemporary finishes.”

The inspiration behind the Mediterranean-style design is based on Tarpon Springs having the largest percentage of Greek Americans in the nation. Many Greeks came to the city in the late 1800s and it’s one of the few areas in America with this rich, international culture, the listing company said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.