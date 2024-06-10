Florida Chamber Safety Council continues the fight to keep employees safe

The passage of recent legislation aimed at allowing companies to enact statewide or national best practices to safeguard employees from heat exposure was a commendable and necessary step for workers (and the job creators who champion their safety), one the Florida Chamber Safety Council supported. Florida’s unique climate demands proactive measures to ensure the well-being of employees who work outdoors and are exposed to extreme heat.

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson speaks at the Annual Economic Forecast hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

HB 433 sets the stage for safer workplaces and the opportunity for game-changing best practices to be shared, taught and implemented in every workplace in Florida. Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and bill sponsors Sen. Jay Trumbull and Rep. Tiffany Esposito, HB 433 recognizes that employers need consistency to keep employees safe, and job creators are proactively taking steps to implement safeguards against heat-related risks in the workplace.

This legislation to protect Florida employees ensures there is not a patchwork of regulations that are inconsistent and potentially unsafe. When a company works across different local jurisdictions, various policies that are often different make it difficult for teams to know which standard to adhere to. HB 433 allows companies to adopt best practices that protect workers across all their job sites, which makes it easier, more understandable, and ultimately safer.

Florida business leaders are focused on providing a work environment that mitigates the risks associated with heat illness. Basic safety protocols such as acclimation periods, breaks, access to shade, adequate hydration, and local monitoring are simple, life-saving steps companies all over Florida are already implementing. This practice not only protects workers but enhances productivity and reduces absenteeism due to heat-related illnesses.

In early May, the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet on Safety, Health and Sustainability convened more than 600 business leaders and sought-after national experts in Orlando at its annual leadership conference to continue positioning Florida as the safest, healthiest and most sustainable state in the country. Everyone knows employees are a company’s greatest asset. Our focus on best practices and providing the necessary resources and training is helping to make Florida the nation’s model for workplace safety.

Mark Wilson, President of the Florida Chamber, said, “No one cares more about the safety of workers than Florida employers do and having every worker safely returning home to their families each night is a goal shared by the entire Florida Chamber Safety Council.”

The recent legislative effort highlights the commitment of job creators to learn best practices and implement them based on industry, workforce demands, and science. June is National Safety Month so now is the perfect time for employers to familiarize themselves with best practices and provide training to keep workers safe.

The Florida Chamber Safety Council will continue to provide the proper training, tools and resources to help businesses and communities prioritize heat safety in the workplace. Through this work, we look forward to leading the way here in Florida and in the nation.

Katie Yeutter

Katie Yeutter previously worked in the agriculture industry and is COO and CFO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and President of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet on Safety, Health and Sustainability.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Chamber continues the fight to keep employees safe