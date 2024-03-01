Florida Chamber of Commerce: Leon County kindergarten readiness improves

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson talks during an economic forecast event hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce this week released new numbers that show more Leon County children appear to be ready for kindergarten compared to the previous year.

Last week, during the Annual Economic Forecast hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, business leaders heard a call to action to help more children prepare for kindergarten.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson, the guest speaker at the forecast, urged business leaders to make early learning a community priority because it is directly tied to building a strong workforce.

Leon County's kindergarten readiness landed at 49% in 2022 and increased to 53% in 2023. In Florida overall, kindergarten readiness went from 50% in 2022 to 51% in 2023.

"Leon went from slightly below the state average to now slightly above," said Wilson, in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. "We still have over 1,000 kindergarteners that are not ready for kindergarten."

Other good news, Wilson said, is that 70% of the kids that went through Volunteer Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) were ready for kindergarten in Leon County. In contrast, he said 37% of children who didn't go to VPK were ready for kindergarten.

"The numbers got better since last week because the 2023 final numbers were just released," Wilson said.

