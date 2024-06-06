Florida Capitol will be scene of law enforcement 'training exercise' Thursday evening

The Florida Capitol, as seen Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

The Florida Capitol will be the site of a law enforcement "training exercise" Thursday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

"As part of the training, there will be increased presence of law enforcement, emergency management personnel and first responders," according to the release.

The exercise will focus on the House Office Building and will take place 5 p.m.-9 p.m., FDLE said.

For more information, call the FDLE Office of Public Information at (850) 410-7001.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Capitol will host law enforcement 'training exercise' Thursday evening