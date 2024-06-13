Florida budget puts $10M toward possibly relocating proposed Ormond Beach fuel terminal

The effort to move a proposed fuel storage and distribution facility from near Ormond Beach to another location has received substantial support from Florida's state budget.

The budget, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week, includes "$10 million for the potential relocation of the proposed terminal in Ormond Beach," according to a Volusia County government news release.

Residents near the site and beyond have advocated for the county to stop the project over concerns such as personal safety. In February the County Council voted against a moratorium that would have stalled development in the heavy industrial zoning category; that is the zoning of most of the proposed site.

After that, developer Belvedere Terminals submitted a conceptual site plan to the county for review in February. The county provided comments on the plan in the same month. As of April 17, Belvedere Terminals had not responded to those comments, according to the county's webpage dedicated to the project.

The $10 million from the state could fund an alternative site in Volusia, Brevard or Flagler counties and would come from the Florida Department of Commerce, according to the budget.

The funds would be made available through an agreement between the department and one of those three counties. The funds could be used "for land acquisition and the construction of critical infrastructure necessary to support a facility, as well as other site improvements necessary for the development of the facility," according to the budget.

The county will apply for the funding if Belvedere Terminals decides to relocate the fuel terminal.

“Volusia County is grateful to the Governor, the State Legislature, and the Volusia County Legislative Delegation for responding to our request for funding and their support in helping to solve the community’s concern and potentially relocate the fuel terminal to a more suitable location,” County Manager George Recktenwald said in a prepared statement.

County spokesman Michael Ryan said the county has reached out again to Belvedere Terminals about relocating the project now that the funding is available.

The state budget also includes $2.1 million to expand Volusia County's Emergency Operations Center in Daytona Beach.

"The expanded area will function as a dual-purpose saferoom during emergencies and a training area during non-emergency periods," according to the county. "The facility will be enhanced to include bunk space for 70 people and equipped with necessary restroom facilities."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: State of Florida's annual budget could help move Ormond fuel terminal