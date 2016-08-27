Florida-bound Southwest flight diverted by engine problem

aswin: Are you still confused about what is going on in the world? The Islamic invasion doesn’t make any sense to you? Let me assure you that it makes perfect sense from the globalist point of view. Their master plan, or final solution for the future One World Government and NWO, involves eliminating 90 percent of the world population or from their point view the so-called useless feeders. You must agree that it is not an easy task to accomplish, but it can be done. So this is their Master Plan: 1) Overthrow authoritarian governments, such as in Iraq, Libya, and Syria. 2) Create unprecedented human suffering. 3) Navigate thus created refugees to Europe and North America against the will of the indigenous population. 4) Add 10 percent genuine terrorist sleeper cells to the mix. 5) When people in Western countries start to rebel against it, call them xenophobes. 6) When the demands of the illegals become unbearable, people in the western countries will turn to violence to defend themselves. 7) Muslim terrorism will hit European landmarks, such as London Bridge, Eiffel Tower, Utrecht Dome, Pisa Tower, St. Peter’s Dome, Acropolis, and so on, as well as large crowds of people in public places. 8) The Western world will lose because political correctness. 9) The victorious Muslim armies will march into Europe and North America and declare Islamic Caliphates. 10) Four world regions are still in the way – Russia, China, India, and Africa. So what to do about those places? 11) The solution is easier than you think. These regions already have tens of millions of their own Muslims. 12) In the meantime, the globalists and their carefully selected minions are moving their families to safe places, such as southern South America, Australia, New Zealand, or underground cities throughout the world. 13) When they have a sufficient number of Muslim warrior cells scattered around the world, they still need a trigger to activate them, preferably all at the same time and on a massive scale. 14) This is easier to do than you think. Simply nuke or otherwise destroy Mecca, the holiest city of Islam. 15) That would definitely activate all Muslims worldwide, even the most moderate ones. 16) But who would do such a thing? It would have to be an absolute outsider country with nuclear weapons, zero Muslim population, and financially so desperate that they would do anything for money. 17) North Korea might be a good bet but not the only one. 18) That diabolical act will trigger the ultimate world-wide genocide. 19) After a few years or decades, when 90 percent of the world population is killed off and most of the world is utterly destroyed, the globalists will come out of their hiding places, carry out a few mopping up actions and take over the world. 20) The NWO has arrived. The drugged, confused, social-media addicted, and submissive surviving population will become the new slave race. Mission accomplished.