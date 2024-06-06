Florida Black Bear alert: What to do if you see wandering yearlings in unlikely places

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has put out a press statement reminding us that juvenile black bears might be seen in unexpected areas as they leave their mothers’ home ranges in search of new locations of their own to settle down.

Spring, an FWC spokesperson said in a press release, also marks a general increase in activity for bears after limited movements in winter.

Juvenile or yearling bears, between the ages of 1½ and 2½, start wandering on their own in spring and summer each year, according to FWC Bear Management Program Coordinator Mike Orlando.

During this time of year, black bear sightings increase in suburban and urban areas throughout north and central Florida, even in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and other heavily populated areas across the state.

Note: Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm. But that doesn't mean you should take a selfie with one. Never try this.

That weekend snack lounging outside or barbecue? Don't leave clean-up for later. You should secure food so that bears do not linger in the area.

Bears, some zoologists say, have the best sense of smell of any animal on earth.

Remember these three things if you see a bear in an unexpected place: Give them plenty of space, don't approach them, and don't feed them.

They will typically move along on their own.

What makes you vulnerable to a bear attack?

Black bears are not generally aggressive, but like any wild animal, if they feel threatened, can become defensive.

Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people. It is also illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears.

According to the FWC, dogs have been involved in over half of the incidents of people being injured by bears in Florida. When walking dogs, keep them close to you — ideally on a non-retractable leash –— and be aware of your surroundings, which is good practice for preventing conflicts with any wildlife.

Before letting your dog out at night in your yard, flip lights on and off and bang on the door to give bears and other wildlife a chance to leave the area.

As bears become more active this time of year, they cross more roadways. For your own safety and to avoid hitting bears and other wildlife, remember to slow down when driving, particularly on rural highways at dawn or dusk. Watch for road signs identifying bear crossing areas.

Each year in Florida, an average of 300 bears are killed after being hit by vehicles.

If you have bears in your area, follow these BearWise tips to help prevent conflicts with bears:

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before. If you don't have a shelter for your refuse, secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters or use a bear-resistant container. Or, consider taking your waste to a county facility.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and bushes and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

Remove or secure bird and wildlife feeders, and never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use. If mobile, store them in a secure shed or garage.

If you see a bear, let your neighbors know, and share tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.

Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure.

If you spot an injured, orphaned or dead bear, feel threatened by a bear, or to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Visit myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/managing for more information.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Be bear wise! FWC warns us what to do as yearlings strike out alone