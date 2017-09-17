Florida beats Tennessee with last second touchdown

Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (3) slips past Florida cornerback Marco Wilson for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 26-20. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Florida (AP) — Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable college football rivalry game Saturday.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one — especially the Volunteers — saw coming.

The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.

Franks had one huge mistake — an interception in Florida territory that set up Tennessee's tying field goal. The Vols had three plays from the 9, but failed to get in the end zone and settled for three points with 50 seconds left.

It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime — and then Franks found Cleveland.

MEMPHIS 48, NO. 25 UCLA 45

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Riley Ferguson threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns, and Jacobi Francis broke up a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds in Memphis' victory over UCLA.

Francis' breakup with 56 seconds left prevented another fourth-quarter comeback by Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen. He was 34 of 56 for 463 yards and four TDs.

But unlike in the Bruins' opener when Rosen led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Texas A&M, the Memphis defense stiffened on UCLA's final possession.

Ferguson completed 23 of 38 passes for Memphis (2-0), and his connections with wide receiver Anthony Miller meant the difference. Miller caught nine passes for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

UCLA (2-1) took a 45-41 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard pass from Rosen to Austin Roberts with 11:51 left. But Memphis answered with a four-play, 81-yard drive — the final 3 coming on a pass from Ferguson to Phil Mayhue with 9:56 left.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 29, AIR FORCE 13

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) — Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals, helping Michigan overcome offensive struggles.

The Wolverines (3-0) didn't lead by more than three points until Peoples-Jones' touchdown early in the third quarter.

The Falcons (1-1) failed to convert a pass until Arion Worthman threw a short pass to Ronald Cleveland and the receiver turned it into a 64-yard touchdown play with 11:54 left in the quarter that pulled the service academy within three points again.

Nordin kicked two more field goals, late in the third and early in the fourth, to share a single-game school mark with three players.

Michigan's Wilton Speight was 14 of 23 for 169 yards, missing some targets and having some passes dropped. Ty Isaac ran for 89 yards on 16 carries.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 38, ARMY 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Ohio State rebounded from a deflating loss to rout Army.

Dobbins broke away for an electrifying 52-yard touchdown run to open the second half after romping for 22 yards on the previous play, extending Ohio State's 17-7 halftime lead. The Buckeyes (2-1) then got touchdowns on two of their next three drives to pull away.

J.T. Barrett, the target this week of critics who suggested he should be benched after the 31=16 home loss to Oklahoma, was 25 for 33 for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

He looked slick on a drive in the third quarter when he hit Marcus Baugh for 31 yards, then threw a perfect 20-yard scoring strike on a post route to Terry McLaurin in the end zone. That score gave him 106 touchdowns responsible for in his career, tying him for the Big Ten career lead with former Purdue star Drew Brees. Barrett broke the record on the next possession with a 9-yard scoring pass to Austin Mack.

The outmanned Black Knights dropped to 2-1.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 59, PITTSBURGH 21

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw five touchdown passes, all in the first half, for Oklahoma State.

Rudolph completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards before being pulled in the middle of the third quarter with the Cowboys (3-0) in full command. He did throw his first interception of the season, ending a streak of 216 passes without a pick dating to last season. It was the longest active streak in the FBS.