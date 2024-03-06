Which Florida beaches can you start a bonfire on this spring break?

Spring break has already begun for some Florida students, and it’s right around the corner for the rest.

Throughout the month of March, Florida’s beaches will be filled with college students and stay-at-home moms looking to get their kids out of the house during their prelude to summer vacation.

But if you’re planning on lounging on a Florida beach and roasting marshmallows on the sand this spring break, there are some rules to keep in mind about which beaches do and don’t allow alcohol, driving on the beach and of course, bonfires.

Here’s which beaches in Florida you can build a bonfire on this spring break.

Can you make a bonfire on the beach in Florida?

Most of Florida’s coastal counties don’t allow people to build bonfires on the sand, but there are a few that do.

Those that do usually have designated times of year when it is allowed and you have to pay a fee.

Which beaches allow bonfires?

Nassau County has a document with a list of coastal Florida counties’ beach rules.

Here are the beaches that allow bonfires and the rules that go with building one on the beach in each place:

Nassau County: “No Open Fires from May 1st to October 31st, due to Marine Turtle Nesting Season. Fires allowed Nov 1 through April 30.”

Duval County: “Beach fires are allowed with the purchase of a $25 permit in Atlantic Beach. Those permits are available from November through February. No beach fires allowed on Neptune or Jacksonville beach. No charcoal is allowed on Neptune beach.”

Flagler County: “ Yes, bonfires are allowed and must adhere to the following rules: Fires on the beach between May 1st and October 31st are prohibited. To have a fire on the beach, we require that you complete a burn permit request within 3 days of your desired fire and abide by the following: Complete a burn permit request form in person at the Flagler Beach Fire Department.”

Martin County: “ Beach Fire Permits are only available during the non-turtle nesting season (November through February). Permits are issued no later than 48 hours prior to scheduled permit time.”

Pinellas County: “ Fort De Soto Park only. No ground fires - (campfires must be in a container, with sides and a bottom).”

Walton County: “A Temporary Beach Bonfire Permit allows you to have a bonfire on the beach (Gulf Front Property) for one night, there is $50.00 fee for the permit. The application must be submitted to the South Walton Fire District, for approval prior to the bonfire.”

What dates are spring break in Florida 2024?

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida universities:

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida colleges:

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida schools by county:

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Can you make a bonfire on the beach in Florida? Only on some beaches