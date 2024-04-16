Florida Bar opens disciplinary case against ex-Pensacola DCF attorney over child porn charges

The Florida Bar filed a disciplinary case against the Pensacola attorney charged with over two dozen felony counts of possessing child porn after an FBI task force agent discovered hundreds of child porn files in his possession.

The Florida Bar confirmed to the News Journal that they opened a disciplinary case against Alex Rigsby under Florida Bar Rule 3-4.4, criminal misconduct of an attorney, after Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the lawyer Friday for allegedly possessing over 160 child porn videos and images.

Jennifer Krell Davis, communication director for The Florida Bar, told the News Journal that the "Bar generally waits for there to be an adjudication of guilt before proceeding with a disciplinary case." However, if there "is evidence of the possibility of 'great public harm,' the Bar may proceed with asking the Florida Supreme Court for an emergency suspension, and if granted the attorney would be ... suspended while the underlying discipline case continues to move forward."

Under The Florida Bar's emergency suspension rules, the Bar would petition the Supreme Court to determine if the lawyer could cause great public harm, and those rules state, "The fact that a lawyer has been charged with a felony by an indictment or information in state or federal court may, for the purposes of this rule, constitute clear and convincing evidence that the lawyer's continued practice of law would cause great public harm when such felony charge alleges conduct reflecting adversely on the lawyer's fitness to practice law."

After Rigsby's arrest Friday, the Office of the State Attorney filed a criminal case with 30 counts of possessing 10 or more child porn images, all first-degree felonies. As of Tuesday morning, it does not appear the state has filed an information or grand jury's indictment, according to court records.

He faces up to 900 years in prison if convicted of all 30 counts, according to Florida law.

Alex Rigsby worked for DCF before being arrested for child porn possession

Rigsby was admitted into The Florida Bar in September 2015 and has been in good standing without an discipline history since then.

According to The Florida Bar News, Rigsby joined the Pensacola Department of Children and Families Children's Legal Services as a senior attorney in 2019.

Legal Services of North Florida, a firm that provides civil legal services for low-income individuals, hired Rigsby in June 2022 and he worked there until leaving the position in early February 2024. LSNF declined to disclose to the News Journal why Rigsby left his position.

LSNF told the News Journal in a statement that they could not comment "on an active investigation," but did say that they "are deeply troubled by the allegations against Alex Rigsby."

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are committed to upholding the values of integrity and accountability within our organization," the LSNF statement read.

Rigsby is also a member of the Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association, however it appears his profile was removed from the member directory Monday afternoon.

Why did law enforcement arrest Alex Rigsby?

An FBI task force officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received seven cyber-tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2023 by a cloud management software company working with Verizon.

"Combined, the NCMEC cyber tips contained approximately 161 files believed to depict child sexual exploitation material and/or child sexual abuse material," Rigsby's arrest report says. "The reported Verizon cellphone account was seen storing CSEM and CSAM files within the Verizon cloud storage Synchronoss."

The Verizon data provided the name Wesley Rigsby, Alex's father, who lives in Charlotte County, but after a search warrant was served at Wesley's home, he told law enforcement that Alex remained on the family's phone plan.

A deputy with the ECSO contacted Synchronoss and requested certain data stored in the cloud. The deputy then received over 160 videos and images of children as young as toddlers being raped.

"Among the files of CSAM were personal images of Alex Rigsby and his live-in girlfriend," the report says. "These images and other personal images were taken in the timeframe of the NCMEC cyber tip and provide strong evidence Alex Rigsby's account was in his control and not 'hacked.'"

Rigsby posted his $1.2 million bond, but before he was released from Escambia County Jail custody, a judge told him to have no contact with any witness in the case, including his girlfriend.

The state then filed a motion to revoke Rigsby's bond after discovering he immediately contacted his girlfriend, according to court records. The judge granted the state's motion, Rigsby's bond was revoked Monday and he will remain in Escambia County Jail until his case has concluded.

