Florida’s ban on lab-grown meat: How does it differ from ‘Impossible,’ vegan substitutes?

Gov. Ron DeSantis started a beef with lab-grown meat, calling it a "threat" to Florida's agriculture.

DeSantis signed a bill on Wednesday banning the manufacture and distribution of lab-grown meat within the state, seeking to protect cattle ranchers and the "integrity of American agriculture."

“Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

But in the wake of this news, many unfamiliar with cultivated meat have wondered if this bill will also affect vegan meat substitutes already for sale. Is 'Impossible' meat considered lab-grown? Here's what to know.

What is lab-grown meat and how is it made?

Also referred to as "cultured meat" or "cultivated meat," lab-grown meat is a meat alternative made from animal stem cells. According to the Good Food Institute, it uses the same cell types that can be arranged in the same or similar structure as animal tissues, thus replicating the sensory and nutritional profiles of conventional meat.

GCF Global further explains the cells are then placed in petri dishes with amino acids and carbohydrates to help the muscle cells multiply and grow. Once enough muscle fibers have grown, the result is a "meat that resembles ground beef," or whatever meat you are trying to replicate.

USA Today reported the first cultivated beef was eaten in 2013, and the industry has since expanded to about 60 startups around the world focused on making the meat in 2023.

What are vegan meat substitutes made out of?

Tofu

According to Healthline, these are some of the most common vegan substitutes found in grocery stores and served in dining establishments:

Tofu - Curd made from mashed soybeans. High in protein and may contain added nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B12

Tempeh - Traditional soy product made from fermented soy, where soybeans are cultured and formed into cakes. Stronger flavor and firmer texture than tofu, which only uses soymilk.

Texturized vegetable protein - Developed in the 1960s, it's made by taking soy flour — a byproduct of soy oil production — and removing the fat using solvents. The end result is a high-protein, low-fat product.

Seitan - Made by adding water to wheat flour and removing the starch. Experts say it's dense and chewy, with little flavor on its own.

Mushrooms - Naturally have a meaty flavor, rich in umami — a type of savory taste.

Jackfruit - Large, tropical fruit with flesh that has a subtle, fruity flavor said to be similar to pineapple.

Beans and legumes - Every bean has a slightly different flavor, so they work well in a variety of cuisines.

As for popular brands, Impossible Foods is one of the most known meat-free alternative brands, launching its products in retailers and in restaurants. Their product is made from wheat, corn, soy, coconut and potatoes, and flavored with heme, the molecule that gives meat its characteristic flavor.

Is cultivated meat vegan?

A piece of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is displayed at the Eat Just office on July 27, 2023, in Alameda, California. Back in June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized two California-based companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell chicken grown from cells in a lab. Cell-cultivated or lab-grown meat is made by feeding nutrients to animal cells in stainless steel tanks.

Not exactly. While some longtime vegan, as well as animal and environmental advocates, are encouraging the production of cultivated meat, many are still hesitant on whether to refer to it as a "vegan" option.

VegNews said because it is taken from real animal cells, it's not technically vegan.

Does SB 1084 also ban vegan meat substitutes?

SB 1084 will not target any plant-based vegan meat substitutes, only those being derived from animal cells.

Are you still vegan if you eat lab-grown meat?

No, cultured meat is still taken from animal stem cells, so it can't be considered vegan.

However, VegNews said a poll from the dating app Veggly found 24% of vegans it asked would be open to eating lab-grown meat since it does not involve slaughter.

Contributing reporting: Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: DeSantis bans lab-grown meat in Florida. Do vegan substitutes count?