Florida appeals court declines to consider DeSantis' 'executive privilege' argument

A unanimous panel of Florida's 1st District Court of Appeal Wednesday declined to offer an opinion on Gov. Ron DeSantis' argument that he has "executive privilege" to conceal records.

There's no law establishing executive privilege in Florida, though a lower court judge in Tallahassee said the privilege exists. DeSantis' attorneys had used that argument to explain his office's refusal to release information about how DeSantis selects justices for the state Supreme Court.

Transparency advocates and media groups feared an extensive limitation on the public’s ability to get information if the appeals court, also based in Tallahassee, agreed.

But it didn't.

"After denying the petition for procedural reasons, the (lower) court unnecessarily considered the merits of the petition and ruled the identities of the legal conservative heavyweights are protected by executive privilege," Judge Clay Roberts wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel that decided the case. "We expressly decline to rule on the propriety of this ruling as it was irrelevant and unnecessary."

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey shouldn't have ruled on constitutional issues, he said, if it could have denied the case for other reasons.

Indeed, Roberts said there were other reasons – such as the fact that the plaintiff could not remain anonymous – and agreed the case should be thrown out. A plaintiff known only as "J. Doe" had sued to get records from DeSantis' office.

It started when the governor publicly said he had a group help him select Supreme Court justices. He described the group as being made up of “six or seven pretty big legal conservative heavyweights," but wouldn't name them.

The anonymous requester asked for public records to get at those identities, then filed the lawsuit when DeSantis' office didn't send them. But the appeals court said suing anonymously should be "reserved for those exceptional circumstances that outweigh the public interest in open proceedings."

The First District Court of Appeals, as seen Jan. 25, 2019 (file photo).

"Appellant did not seek leave to file anonymously by filing a motion in circuit court," Roberts wrote. "Even after the court mentioned the issue at the hearing, Appellant did not pursue the issue. Appellant vaguely referenced a need to prevent a chilling effect on public records requests and a need to protect Appellant’s livelihood, reasons that may or may not be found exceptional were they properly presented to the court."

The appellate opinion also said the public records request wasn't specific enough: "Appellant broadly requested records between many people during an unspecified period of time. While the records custodian could possibly intuit some contextual parameters, the core information Appellant sought was a list of names Governor DeSantis referenced in a particular interview."

That, it said, would have required records custodians to go beyond their typical role and question the governor to "determine exactly who he was referencing in this interview."

Attorney Philip Padovano, seen during argument in a case concerning Marsy's Law, Dec. 7, 2022 (file photo).

Attorney Phil Padovano, who represented the anonymous filer, had asked the appeals court not to ignore the executive privilege argument, even though that ruling hadn't set a precedent other courts had to follow.

As previously reported by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida, Padovano, a retired 1st District Court of Appeal judge now in private practice, said he had "debated myself ... , 'Is it better just to leave it alone?' I concluded that it's not, because people who are scholars in this area pay attention to circuit court opinions."

Judges Stephanie W. Ray and Susan L. Kelsey joined Roberts in Wednesday's opinion.

