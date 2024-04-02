Florida announces return of ‘Toll Relief Program’ for second year

People who frequently drive on Florida’s toll roads received some good news this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the popular “Toll Relief Program” will return this year.

Frequent commuters will see their tolls cut in half.

Read: Orange County leaders review plan to increase sales tax for transportation projects

It applies to drivers who use Florida-based toll transponders like SunPass, and who hit at least 35 tolls each month.

The program will start later this month and run through March of next year.

Read: ‘Moving Florida Forward’: FDOT gives update on multi-billion-dollar I-4 overhaul plan

More information on Florida’s “Toll Relief Program” can be found here.

