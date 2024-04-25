Florida allows permitless concealed carry. Here’s where to safely bring a concealed gun

Despite the governor signing a major bill regarding guns this time last year, some residents are still asking — can I pack a pistol in my local Publix?

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in April 2023 to allow residents in Florida to carry legally owned concealed weapons, including firearms, without background checks, training or a concealed license. Here’s what we know a year later.

What is Florida's concealed carry law? Let's refresh on SB150/HB543

As July 2023, Florida's law eliminates the need for a concealed weapons license, which required a mandatory background check and a firearms training course, before you can carry hidden weapons or firearms on your person or in a vehicle in Florida, provided you still meet other gun ownership requirements.

You must be a resident 21 or older unless you are a law enforcement or corrections officer or are in military service. There are restrictions on gun ownership for people convicted of a felony, dishonorably discharged, adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment, convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor or other conditions recognized by the state.

You must carry valid identification at all times you are carrying a concealed weapon, which a law enforcement officer may ask to see at any time. Violation of this means a $25 fine.

According to section 790.001(3)(a) of Florida's statutes, a concealed weapon or concealed firearm means a handgun, electronic weapon or device, tear gas gun, or knife.

It does not include machine guns or fully automatic weapons, as well as short-barreled rifles and "destructive devices" such as bombs, grenades, or similar devices "containing an explosive, incendiary, or poison gas."

What does concealed carry mean?

"Concealed carry" means you can publicly carry a legally owned firearm that is hidden from view. Concealed carry is currently legal in all 50 states but some states, including Florida prior last year's bill, require special training and a license before it is allowed.

"Permitless carry" or "constitutional carry" allows both, without permits, licensing or training.

Can you open carry in Florida?

Open carry is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office states on its website that you may openly carry a firearm if you are engaged in or traveling to / from fishing, camping, hunting, or test / target shooting.

It's a second-degree misdemeanor with a $500 fine or a maximum of 60 days in jail, with exemptions for law enforcement, corrections officers, game wardens, forest officials, military, guards, members of firearms clubs while at gatherings or traveling to and from them, people on firing ranges, people who manufacture firearms while they're on the job, and anyone "engaged in fishing, camping, or lawful hunting or going to or returning from a fishing, camping, or lawful hunting expedition," according to Florida Statute 790.25, which has led to some Second Amendment supporters organizing gatherings of armed fishermen in highly public places.

What places can or can't you bring a concealed gun into in Florida? In 2023, USA TODAY Network-Florida tracked down the public places where you can or cannot bring a concealed gun.

Can I bring a concealed weapon to a Florida airport?

No, you cannot bring a concealed weapon inside of a passenger terminal or sterile area of any airport in Florida. Bringing a weapon to the airport is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida, which is punishable by 60 days in jail and or a $500 fine and up to six months probation.

Florida statutes do not authorize any person to openly carry a handgun or carry a concealed weapon or firearm into an airport, provided that "no person shall be prohibited from carrying any legal firearm into the terminal, which firearm is encased for shipment for purposes of checking such firearm as baggage to be lawfully transported on any aircraft."

Can I bring a concealed weapon to a church, synagogue or mosque in Florida?

Florida law generally allows people to carry their concealed weapons into churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions.

The law previously barred those from being armed on properties shared by religious institutions and schools. However, DeSantis signed HB 259 (known as the Church Carry Bill) in 2021, which allowed people with concealed-weapons licenses carry firearms at churches or other religious institutions that share properties with schools.

Are concealed weapons allowed in Florida drug stores like CVS or Walgreens?

CVS and Walgreens do accept local state laws on concealed carrying but have publicly stated in the past that they would prefer to not have any firearms in their stores.

“We support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence, and continually review our policies and procedures to ensure our stores remain a safe environment,” CVS said in a 2019 statement, following the deadly Texas mass shooting in a Walmart. “We join a growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorized law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”

Are concealed weapons allowed in Florida grocery stores like Publix, Winn-Dixie, Aldi or Walmart?

Many retailers accept the state's laws for concealed carry. Here's what some grocery stores' stances on guns in their stores are:

Aldi - "We are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel,” the company said. They do authorize concealed carrying.

Costco - According to its website, Costco do not allow firearms inside its stores, saying "we don’t believe it’s necessary to bring firearms into our warehouses, except in the case of authorized law enforcement officers. For the protection of all our members and employees, we feel this is a reasonable and prudent precaution to ensure a pleasant shopping experience and safe workplace."

Publix - Publix asked back in 2021 that customers no longer openly carry guns in their stores in states where open carry is legal, saying they only want police officers with guns inside. However, they do allow the concealed carry of weapons in accordance with state laws.

Sprouts Farmer's Market - Announced that they "decided to prohibit our customers and our team members from bringing firearms onto our store premises."

Target - Since July 2014, Target has requested that firearms not be brought into its stores. “We … respectfully request that guests not bring firearms to Target – even in communities where it is permitted by law,” the company said in a statement.

Trader Joes - Officials said in 2019 that they follow local laws but they "do not welcome weapons of any kind in our stores and never have."

Walmart , Sam's Club - Walmart does not allow open carry of weapons in any of their stores, but they do allow the concealed carry of weapons in accordance with state laws. If a customer is observed openly carrying a firearm at a Walmart location, it is up to the discretion of the store management to decide what to do. This also goes with Sam's Club, which Walmart owns.

Whole Foods - According to Concealcarry.com, Whole Foods Market does not allow concealed or openly carried firearms on its property, whether the owner has a license to carry or not.

Can I bring a concealed weapon to a Florida jail or prison?

No, you cannot bring a concealed weapon into a jail, detention center, or prison, according to Florida Statutes. You cannot also bring a concealed weapon into a police, sheriff, or highway patrol station.

Malls in Florida, do they allow concealed weapons?

Yes, you can concealed carry at Florida malls.

However, some businesses might have "no firearms" policies, which are often posted on doors, in entryways or online before you go. Regardless of if you have a concealed carry license or not, a business owner can legally tell you to leave your gun outside of their establishment.

Movie theatres in Florida, are concealed weapons allowed?

Florida law does not prohibit the legal concealed carry of firearms in theaters. However, here's what some of the top companies found in Florida say about firearms in their establishments:

AMC - According to its webite, AMC does not permit weapons of any kind, prop or costume weapons, or any items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience.

Cinemark Movie Theaters - Concealedcarry.com says while the company hasn't published an official policy, there are plenty of reports on websites and blogs about individual customers being turned away because of firearms.

EPIC Theaters - Its website states actual and/or imitation weapons and other potentially harmful objects without a carry permit are prohibited.

Regal - They specifically point out that they do not offer admission to those processing fake or prop weapons. They do not mention policies on concealed carrying.

Restaurants in Florida, are concealed weapons allowed?

As long as the primary function of the restaurant is food service, you can lawfully possess your licensed concealed firearm in the restaurant. However, concealed carry is not allowed in bars or the bar areas of restaurants.

Florida statutes specifically prohibit bringing a concealed weapon into "any portion of an establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption."

Can I bring a concealed weapon to Florida schools or universities?

No, you cannot bring a weapon of any kind onto any Florida school campus.

According to Florida statutes, you cannot bring a concealed weapon to any school, college, or professional athletic event not related to firearms. They also highlight not bringing a gun into any elementary or secondary school facility or administration building.

