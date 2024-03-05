Florida allocates millions in funding for technology to fight toxic algae: ‘A critical component of our multi-faceted approach to protecting water quality’

Florida is receiving $10 million in funding for the purpose of finding technologies to fight off toxic algae, reported WPTV. The money will fund 10 projects to combat the problem.

Lake Okeechobee, the largest body of freshwater in the state of Florida, has been struggling with toxic algal blooms for years. They are known to cause lung infections and neurological disorders, making the water dangerous for humans and animals alike. The algae is so toxic, in fact, that not even boiling it can rid it of toxins.

These increasingly common and dangerous algal blooms are a product of climate change. Rising temperatures mixed with increased heavy rainfall cause the stirring up of phosphorus and nitrogen from fertilizer run-off. Phosphorus and nitrogen, as well as the increasing carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, help the algae to thrive in water systems.

Eve Samples, the executive director of the Friends of the Everglades, explained the larger impact of the problem in an interview with WPTV. She said that the algae buildup in Lake Okeechobee spreads throughout Florida’s waterways into the Everglades, risking serious damage to the natural flora and fauna.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of an allocated $10 million for innovative technologies comes after years of investments into 40 different technologies and signals a commitment to figuring out how to clean up Florida’s water systems.

Technologies being invested in are varied. Lake Guard Oxy, for example, is an algaecide that is being used in Florida waterways, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

Another technology being used is water pumps. Dr. Anna Wachnicka, a scientist with the management district, described in an article published in South Central Florida Life that algae thrive in stagnant water, so by installing water pumps to keep the water moving, algae cells become disrupted and cannot form blooms as easily.

“Dedicated funding for innovative technologies is a critical component of our multi-faceted approach to protecting water quality in Florida,” stated Shawn Hamilton, secretary of Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, in a recent interview with Wink News.

With this new round of funding for technological solutions to the algae, Florida continues to prioritize the safety of its natural water systems.

