These Florida airports face the most delays on Memorial Day weekend

With the unofficial start to summer here, many Central Floridians will be hitting the roads and the air for holiday travel.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report, as analyzed by J.W. Surety Bonds, two Florida airports are among the worst for delayed departures in the country.

The sixth worst airport for delays, according to the data is Fort Lauderdale (FLL) with 21.2% of its departures delayed.

At number seven is Orlando International (MCO), with 20% of its Memorial Day departures delayed.

The worst in the nation is San Francisco (SFO) at 27.8%, while the best in the nation is Salt Lake City (SLC) where 87.5% of its departures were on time.

